Number Of Salmonella Cases Linked To Eggs Continues To Rise

At least 35 people have been reported falling ill from salmonella in nine states, leading to a multi-state recall of over 200 million eggs. The outbreak has worsened in recent weeks, with the number of people getting sick because of the bacteria jumping to almost three dozen.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday that the number of salmonella cases has risen to 35, which is 12 more since the initial egg recall, Huffington Post reports. Eleven people have since been brought to the hospital for complications linked to the infections, but no deaths have been reported so far, the CDC said.

Nine states have confirmed salmonella cases: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. New York and Virginia have clocked the most number of cases, tallying eight each.

The salmonella outbreak has been linked to eggs distributed by Rose Acre Farms, a family-owned company based in Indiana that claims itself to be the second-largest egg producer in the United States.

The eggs in question came from one of the business’ farms in Hyde County, North Carolina. The eggs were sold under several brand names, including Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak and Crystal Farms, and were available at large grocery shops like Walmart and Food Lion.

The CDC announced last week that it “continues to recommend consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, serve, or sell recalled eggs produced by Rose Acre Farms’ Hyde County farm.”

The agency added, “Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.” It also warned consumers to check their egg cartons first before eating the contents.

Rose Acre Farms said, “We apologize to anyone who may have been sickened or who has a family member or friend who may have taken ill because of our eggs.”