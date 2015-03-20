Vitamin D Does Not Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Researchers behind a recently published study led by Miles Witham, PhD, at the University of Dundee in Scotland, found no connection between everyone’s favorite supplement, vitamin D, and lower blood pressure.

The study, which was published on March 16 in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, found that neither systolic blood pressure nor diastolic blood pressure exhibited significant change from the baseline through the follow-up.

Analysis of individual patient data in addition to the study-level data resulted in similar findings in which a subgroup’s analysis indicated that no factors at baseline were predictive of an enhanced vitamin D response.

Included in the analysis were 46 randomized, placebo-controlled trials.

The study’s authors indicated in their report that a “clinically significant reduction” in blood pressure “is unlikely based on the doses of vitamin D studied” in their analysis and that the “lack of effect argues against a role for vitamin D supplementation as a means of BP control in individual patients or as a population-based intervention to reduce BP.”

In response to the study’s findings which received widespread media coverage, David Agus, MD, responded to CBS This Morning‘s Charlie Rose’s inquiry regarding a need for vitamin D by simply stating, “The answer is no.” He went on to say that patients should challenge their doctors and ask them to provide data if they’re told they need to increase their vitamin D intake.

The answer is no […] More and more people are taking it — it’s the second most taken vitamin in the country, behind multivitamins. […] We now have to reassess what is normal […] Nobody should be taking it at the present time, in a normal individual.

The authors of the study, who reported no relevant relationships with the industry, indicated that “vitamin D might still have effects on reducing BP,” as they “found no evidence of a dose-response relationship” in their analysis.

In an unrelated study with relevance to high blood pressure, which one-third of adult Americans are afflicted with, researchers found that folic acid reduces stroke risk in patients with HBP.

In light of this recent study’s findings, do you think it’s time to reassess the value of vitamin D in our lives?