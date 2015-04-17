E-Cigarette Smokers Less Likely To Quit Smoking, Study Claims

A recent e-cig study claims that smokers using electronic cigarettes are 49 percent less likely to quit smoking and 59 percent less likely to quit smoking compared to smokers who never used e-cigarettes.

The study was carried out by researchers at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine.

Controversy continues over whether e-cigarettes have net benefits and health officials fear that using them in public will re-normalize smoking, especially among young people, and reverse declining smoking rates, according to Daily Mail.

E-cigarettes allow the smokers to inhale nicotine while avoiding the harm of tobacco smoke. Estimates show that two thirds of e-cigarette smokers, commonly known as ‘vapers’ are current smokers – many of whom are trying to quit, and the remainder of them are ex-smokers.

The current rough estimates of e-cigarette smokers in the United States are around 2.5 million, about 5 percent of the smoking population.

According to The Irish Cancer Society, there are as many as 210,000 e-cigarette smokers in Ireland, reports the Yahoo News for UK and Ireland.

Based on the idea that smokers use e-cigarettes to quit smoking, we hypothesized that smokers who used these products would be more successful in quitting. But the research revealed the contrary. We need further studies to answer why they cannot quit. One hypothesis is that smokers are receiving an increase in nicotine dose by using e-cigarettes.

Dr. Al-Delaimy believes the study will inform the United States Food and Drug Administration and other regulators as they create guidelines for e-cigarettes.

In a recently covered story on Immortal News, e-cigarettes have been targeted by the Centers for Disease Control’s $68 million anti-smoking ad campaign.

It seems that officials are taking e-cigarettes very seriously. What are your thoughts on the e-cigarettes, hookahs their usage in public and effects on health?